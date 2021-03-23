PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is ETF Managers Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $64,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $244.70. 191,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average of $223.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

