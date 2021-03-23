PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,927 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of PayPal worth $1,228,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.38. The stock had a trading volume of 263,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. The firm has a market cap of $285.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

