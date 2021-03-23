PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,277 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 7.3% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 282.2% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 195,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

