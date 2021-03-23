PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $50,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $244.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064,353. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

