PayPie Price Reaches $0.0332 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $2.74 million and $649.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

