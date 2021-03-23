PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $14.35

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.55. PBF Energy shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 30,516 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

