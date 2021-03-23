PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.15 or 0.00630997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023496 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,566,350 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.