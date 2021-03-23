PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $33.83

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $32.29. PDC Energy shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 3,351 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

