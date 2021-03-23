Peercoin (PPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.12 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $30,830.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,839,940 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

