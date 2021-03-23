Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Position Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,564.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,584 shares of company stock worth $43,876,550. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

