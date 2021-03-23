Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,337,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,346,000 after acquiring an additional 215,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,187,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

