Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,249 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $62.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

