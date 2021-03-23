People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

PBCT stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

