Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Plans GBX 5.10 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.96. Personal Group has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of £75.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.
About Personal Group
