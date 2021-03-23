Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Plans GBX 5.10 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 236.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.96. Personal Group has a one year low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a market cap of £75.67 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

