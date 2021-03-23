Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 258,557 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

