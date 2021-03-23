Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) received a $38.00 target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

PFE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lowe FS lifted its position in Pfizer by 54.9% during the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

