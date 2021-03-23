Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $148.33 million and approximately $19.35 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,645,045 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

