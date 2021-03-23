Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Achieves $67.54 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 41.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Phantasma has a total market cap of $67.54 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,651.89 or 0.99870404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00034440 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00077423 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,305,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

