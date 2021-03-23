Phantomx 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Phantomx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $21,657.14 and $3.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00381120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004915 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00026383 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.84 or 0.04999107 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

