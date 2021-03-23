Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

