Phoneum (PHT) Market Cap Tops $293,506.49

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $293,506.49 and approximately $4,671.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00049014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00616679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023642 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,127,679,196 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

