Phore Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Phore has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $41,287.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,626,544 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

