Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 2.1%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $56.11. 11,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 451,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 10,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 454,641 shares of company stock worth $28,436,503 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 537,027 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 373,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 337,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

