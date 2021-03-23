Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Up 2.1%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $56.11. 11,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 451,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 454,641 shares of company stock worth $28,436,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 143.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

