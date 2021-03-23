Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHR opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHR shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,641 shares of company stock worth $28,436,503. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.