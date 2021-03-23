PIBBLE Trading Down 35.2% This Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $98.77 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.33 or 0.00625405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023334 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

