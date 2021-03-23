Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC cut its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 6.4% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Pinduoduo worth $2,496,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 329.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,194,000 after purchasing an additional 290,516 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.21. 309,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

