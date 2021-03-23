Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $29,658.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.63 or 0.00379718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.49 or 0.06334580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,347,474 coins and its circulating supply is 426,087,038 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

