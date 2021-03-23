Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Stephens

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stephens from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

PNFP opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $29.13 and a 1-year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $265,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

