Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after buying an additional 65,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

