Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Citigroup

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.62. 68,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,954. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,508,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 247,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,561,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.