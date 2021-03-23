PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.56 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, PirateCash has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $2.56 million and $3,004.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000139 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 30,330,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

