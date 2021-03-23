PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Achieves $75.94 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 29% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $75.94 million and approximately $42.44 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,673.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $526.86 or 0.00946339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00392795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00055089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

