PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.51 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. PlayFuel has a market cap of $8.40 million and $6.51 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00049589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.94 or 0.00624637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00066090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023276 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

