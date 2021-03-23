Playgroundz Price Up 65.7% Over Last Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $2,857.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

