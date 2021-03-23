Playkey Tops One Day Trading Volume of $90,642.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 211.9% higher against the dollar. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $90,642.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.08 or 0.00615763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023381 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars.

