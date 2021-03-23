Pmeer (PMEER) Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Pmeer coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pmeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

