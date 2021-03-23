Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.69

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.69 and traded as high as $16.08. Points International shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 17,228 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 million, a P/E ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 461.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,728 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.15% of Points International worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

