PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect PolarityTE to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $34,140.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PolarityTE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.55.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.