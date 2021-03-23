Polis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,695.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $2,695.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001025 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00120521 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis Token Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

