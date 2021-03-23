Polyient Games Governance Token Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $1,028.16 or 0.01842367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $12,901.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.36 or 0.00466530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.57 or 0.00147960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00772733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars.

