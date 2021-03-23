Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $372.57 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $372.57 million and approximately $129.44 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.73 or 0.00339407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,508,905 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.