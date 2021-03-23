Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Popular worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 753.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 153.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

