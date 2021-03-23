Populous Hits One Day Volume of $7.06 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Populous has a market capitalization of $156.76 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00005387 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.79 or 0.00619996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00067436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

