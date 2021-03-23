Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRCH opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Northland Securities upped their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.