PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

