Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $36.68

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $35.02. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 2,279 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

