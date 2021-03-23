Precept Management LLC Acquires 29,500 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Precept Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 310.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 1.5% of Precept Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Precept Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Walker & Dunlop worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after acquiring an additional 926,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders have sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 294,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,457. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $113.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

