Precept Management LLC Acquires New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 0.8% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.80. 448,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,277. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.