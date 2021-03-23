Precept Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Precept Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 6,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cryoport accounts for 0.5% of Precept Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Precept Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cryoport worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $141,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 505,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

